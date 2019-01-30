The City of Little Rock is planning to remove Lime scooters from the streets almost as quick as the scooters arrived.

In a letter sent to the CEO of Neutron Holdings Inc., the city said it will end the agreement with the company on Lime scooters on May 15, 2019.

City leaders cited safety concerns as one of the main reasons it would not keep Lime scooters past May 15.

"The City has received numerous complaints about underage operators and safety provisions are largely lacking," the letter stated.

The letter also said the city is "disappointed" in Lime's "lack of attention to the safety of its riders and pedestrians."

Lime scooters rolled out its release in Little Rock on January 8, which kicked off a 6-month pilot program.

Former Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola told us he thought the scooters would be a "great opportunity to minimize the congestion" in Little Rock.

