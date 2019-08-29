Local law enforcement and districts across the state are calming fears of parents and students by increasing police presence on school campuses

On Sunday, Aug. 25, many law enforcement agencies, school districts and individual schools in Arkansas released statements of a "possible school shooting" in the state.

It was a general awareness alert, with no specific school listed. The FBI has not been able to confirm that threat as credible.

RELATED: Multiple agencies across Arkansas release statement of possible threat of school shooting

RELATED: Fake school shootings threat spirals out of control in central Arkansas

The statements have similar language, some stating that on August 20th, the Little Rock FBI released a statement to law enforcement agencies across the state to be aware of a possible threat of school shootings in Kentucky on August 28th and Arkansas on August 29th.

Law enforcement agencies around the central Arkansas area took to Facebook this morning, with posts, reassuring students, parents and faculty that they would have an increased presence on campuses today.

Conway County Sheriff's Office There will be an increased law enforcement presence presence at Conw... ay County Schools today. Deputies will be able to better learn the schools and layout of the campuses as well as provide peace of mind that our schools are safe. There are no threats to our schools and we do not wish to alarm parents/students with our presence.

North Little Rock School District In light of the violent threat made against schools in Arkansas, the North Little Rock School District is taking extra steps to ensure that each campus remains a safe and healthy environment for...

Lonoke County Sheriff's Office Facebook