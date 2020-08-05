LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Foodbank serves over 280,000 children, families and seniors in central and southern Arkansas every year. In May, they always hold their signature fundraiser, Empty Bowls, to help raise funds to continue feeding those in need in their 33-county service area. This year, in the wake of COVID-19 they aren’t able to do Empty Bowls live and in person, so we've moved it to being a virtual experience!



The Foodbank is seeing a huge increase in need. Our hope is to help them raise funds during this time to provide much needed food to families during this time.

The Arkansas Foodbank is working hard during COVID-19 to ensure Arkansans who are struggling have consistent and reliable access to food. By increasing the capacity of their pantries to serve more in their local communities, packing and distributing emergency food boxes, and holding mobile food distributions, the Foodbank is continuing to get food to those who need it most safely and effectively.

From losing their jobs to schools being closed, people are hurting and the Foodbank is there to help. But, the Foodbank needs our help too. So Friday, May 8, you have a chance to donate to help your neighbors who might be struggling. With your help, we can provide the Foodbank with much needed funding to acquire and distribute the food needed to meet the demands at this time, and for many months to come.

Ways To Give:

Bid on an auction item: https://emptybowls2020.ggo.bid

Donate: https://bit.ly/35H8ZO7

Text FEED to 501501 for a $10 donation

Call 866-499-0074

During the show, you’ll hear from the Tina and Rich Hillman family, the chairs of Empty Bowls this year. They have been longtime supporters of the Foodbank through donations of rice from their family farm, but they also established a pantry that is a partner of the Foodbank to help feed seniors in Carlisle.

You’ll also hear from a familiar THV11 face, Tom Brannon, who is this year’s Empty Bowls honoree. Tom, along with many others, helped establish the Summer Cereal Drive 20 years ago that has helped feed countless Arkansas children and families.

We’ll also be speaking to Debra Allen who runs a pantry in Pine Bluff that is a part of the Foodbank’s network of partners in central and southern Arkansas. She’ll tell you about her experience firsthand feeding those in need.

We hope you’ll get a small glimpse into the extensive work the Foodbank is doing to make sure food is reaching those who are in need.

If you’re able to donate, know that your dollar is going far! Every $1 donated helps provide food for 5 meals. So, every dollar counts today as we help our fellow Arkansans.

We are truly better together.

