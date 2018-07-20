UPDATE - As of 10 p.m. there are 10 confirmed fatalities, according to Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader in comments made to local media outlets.

BRANSON, MO (KCTV) - The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District is on scene of a boat dock emergency at Table Rock Lake in Stone County near Branson.

Crews classify the incident as a "mass casualty" incident that involved a tourist boat.

According to authorities, several patients have been transported to the hospital.

The Branson Belle is not involved.

The first report came out about 7:12 p.m. on Thursday night.

This is a developing story.

