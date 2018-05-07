DONALDSON, Ark. (KTHV) – Several people are recovering on Thursday following a water rescue overnight.

It happened on Wednesday, July 4 at around 10:50 p.m. The Ouachita Fire Department was notified via station phone about a family that was stranded.

The family was on the opposite side of the Ouachita River from the Highway 67 access between Midway and Donaldson from where they went in.

When the fire department arrived at 10:53 p.m. they made contact with the family via phone and made a head count of 10 people. Almost an hour later, after four trips up the river, seven kids, three adults, and two family dogs were all retrieved safely.

