LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At least 100 dogs have been rescued from a home in Pulaski County after the homeowner called for help himself.

According to the Humane Society of Pulaski County, the dogs were living in a "hoarding situation."

The homeowner reportedly told humane society employees that he has cancer and can no longer take care of the dogs.

The humane society took about 20 of the dogs, which included a female dog who had a badly injured eye.

The dogs will be "left alone" for a few days in their kennels to acclimate to human contact and the new living conditions.

Another local rescue shelter took about 30 dogs and more dogs will be rescued in the coming days.

Humane Society of Pulaski County

