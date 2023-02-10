$100K Powerball ticket sold at Conway Kum & Go

CONWAY, Ark. — A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Conway Kum & Go as part of Saturday's drawing.
While there was no jackpot winner, the $100,000 ticket was sold at the Kum & Go on Dave Ward Drive in Conway.
The winning numbers were 19, 30, 37, 44 and 46, with the Powerball being 22.
The player originally won $50,000 but doubled their winnings by including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.
“We urge all players who played Powerball at this Kum & Go to check their tickets. The winner has 180 days from Sept.30 to claim their prize," said Eric Hagler, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery executive director. "It only takes one $2 ticket to win the jackpot."