$100K Powerball ticket sold at Conway Kum & Go

CONWAY, Ark. — A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Conway Kum & Go as part of Saturday's drawing.

While there was no jackpot winner, the $100,000 ticket was sold at the Kum & Go on Dave Ward Drive in Conway.

The winning numbers were 19, 30, 37, 44 and 46, with the Powerball being 22.

The player originally won $50,000 but doubled their winnings by including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.