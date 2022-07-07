'I want to leave my mark on the world': 13-year-old girl gets accepted into medical school

Alena Analeigh made history by becoming the youngest black person to get accepted into medical school.

TEMPE, Ariz. — At 13 years old, Alena Analeigh is making history as the youngest Black person to ever get accepted into a medical school in the United States.

In just one year, Alena has already finished two and a half years of college by taking a full course load at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.

“I really want to leave my mark on the world. And lead a group of girls that know what they can do,” Alena said.

12 News talked with Alena last year when she got accepted to ASU’s engineering program at only 12 years old with dreams of one day working for NASA.

But another passion took over shortly after: biology.

“It actually took one class in engineering, for me to say this is kind of not where I wanted to go,” she said.“I think viral immunology really came from my passion for volunteering and going out there engaging with the world."

She was inspired by a trip to Jordan and The Brown STEM Girl foundation.

“What I want from healthcare, is to really show these underrepresented communities that we can help that we can find cures for these viruses,” Alena said.

If everything goes as planned Alena will be 18 when she becomes a doctor.

“I want to inspire the girls. I want them to see that there are no limits,” she said.

Alena will attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine.

