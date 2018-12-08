SALINE COUNTY - A teen, who attended Harmony Grove High School, died in a car accident Saturday, August 11.

Harmony Grove School District identified the student as 16-year-old Olivia Brewington.

On the Harmony Grove High School’s Facebook page, a post reads, “The Harmony Grove and Haskell community is hurting with the loss of another student. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers as well as our students and faculty. Life is precious. Love each other.”

Arkansas State Police reported a juvenile driver died Saturday when a Jeep veered off of I-30 and struck a drain, causing the vehicle to go airborne and strike a pillar.

The crash happened at approximately 4:15 p.m. No one else was reported to be inside the vehicle.

Police reported clear weather conditions and a dry road at the time of the incident.

A candlelight and balloon release will take place tonight, Sunday, August 12, at 7 p.m. at Harmony Grove High School.

© 2018 KTHV