HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) – The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning at Greers Ferry Lake.

It happened on Saturday, July 7, around 10:26 a.m., when Cleburne County deputies responded to Damsite Park.

It was reported that a 17-year-old juvenile male had slipped and fallen into the water near Trouble Island. Deputies, along with members from the Corps of Engineers Rangers, North Star EMS, Heber Springs Police Department and Fire Department, and Cleburne County Search and Rescue arrived on scene to help assist in locating the teen.

At approximately 10:50 a.m., divers pulled the teen's body out of the water.

North Star EMS transported the teen to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No further details are being released at this time.

