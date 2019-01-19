PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — According to the West Pulaski Fire Department, 19-year-old firefighter Dane Roset, #432 from Station 2 was killed in an automobile accident on Friday, Jan. 19.

In the Arkansas State Police report, around 7:30 a.m., Roset, was involved in a head-on collision on Highway 5, north of El Paso.

Roset was a certified firefighter and held the Emergency Medical Responder certification. He was known as hard worker who wouldn’t stop until the job was done.

West Pulaski Fire Department

The West Pulaski Fire Department asks everyone to please keep Roset's family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.