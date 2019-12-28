CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police, a Bentonville man and Center Ridge woman are dead after a head-on collision in Conway County.

On Friday, Dec. 27, 53-year-old Catherine Flowers of Center Ridge was driving southbound with a minor on Highway 9 at around 7:30 a.m. while 44-year-old Richard Howk was driving northbound on the same highway.

Howk crossed the center line and struck Flowers head-on.

Howk and Flowers both died in the crash. The minor was injured and taken to to a hospital for treatment.

The weather condition was foggy and road condition was dry.

