CORNING, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas State Police say two juvenile girls were killed when the vehicle they were in was struck by a train in northeast Arkansas.

A state police report says the two were eastbound on a county road in Clay County near Corning on Friday when the girl who was driving pulled into the path of a northbound train.

The report does not identify the girls or release their ages.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller told KAIT-TV both girls were high school seniors.

