LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas corrections officials say two inmates were hospitalized after being injured in a disturbance at a north Arkansas prison.

The department said 18 inmates in three barracks were involved in the trouble at the North Central Unit in Calico Rock.

Department spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said two inmates were sent to outside hospitals with multiple lacerations and returned to the facility Thursday.