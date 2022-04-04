One killed, another injured after being hit by train in Van Buren

Around 7 p.m. on April 3, two people were struck by a train on the Union Pacific Railroad bridge crossing Lee Creek in Van Buren.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — One person was killed and another severely injured after being hit by a train in Van Buren.

According to the Van Buren Police Department (VBPD), around 7 p.m., Sunday, April 3, two pedestrians were struck by a train on the Union Pacific Railroad bridge crossing Lee Creek just north of Lee Creek Park.

One of the pedestrians was killed and the other is in critical condition, according to police.

According to the VBPD, the two victims have been identified as Kiley Settle and Charley Foulk, both 51 years old, of Van Buren. Settle was found pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the accident, and Foulk received severe injuries.

Police say that when the driver of the train noticed the two people on the bridge, he activated the emergency braking system on the train, but the train was unable to stop in time, and the victims were not able to get off the bridge before being struck.

No further details have been released at this time.

