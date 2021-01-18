x
20-year-old man dies after hunting accident in Yell County, reports say

Yell County deputies responded in the early morning hours of January 17, to a report of a gunshot victim in Carden Bottoms.
YELL COUNTY, Ark. — According to Sheriff Bill Gilkey with the Yell County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded in the early morning hours of January 17, to a report of a gunshot victim in Carden Bottoms.  

The victim, 20-year-old Jared James Sykes, was transported by Pinnacle EMS with a single gunshot wound to a local hosptial where he later died.  

Chief Deputy John Foster said that the incident was reported to have been a hunting accident and that Sheriff’s Investigators, as well as officers from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission responded to the scene. 

Chief Deputy Foster said that the investigation is ongoing, and the body of the victim was submitted to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner for an official determination of the cause and manner of death.

