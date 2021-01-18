20-year-old man dies after hunting accident in Yell County, reports say

Yell County deputies responded in the early morning hours of January 17, to a report of a gunshot victim in Carden Bottoms.

YELL COUNTY, Ark. — According to Sheriff Bill Gilkey with the Yell County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded in the early morning hours of January 17, to a report of a gunshot victim in Carden Bottoms.

The victim, 20-year-old Jared James Sykes, was transported by Pinnacle EMS with a single gunshot wound to a local hosptial where he later died.

Chief Deputy John Foster said that the incident was reported to have been a hunting accident and that Sheriff’s Investigators, as well as officers from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission responded to the scene.