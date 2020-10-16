2020 Central Arkansas Pride goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

This year, participants can expect to see entertainment, messages from community members, commentary on current social justice issues, and so much more.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Central Arkansas Pride will be holding this year's pride fest on Saturday, but it's all virtual!

Because of the pandemic, organizers have been working for months to make this event happen.

This year, participants can expect to see entertainment, messages from community members, commentary on current social justice issues, and so much more.

Zack Baker with Central Arkansas Pride said making sure this event went on this year was so important.

"This event means a lot to a lot of people," Baker explained. "Every year, people come up to us and tell us it was their first pride event or this is the first time they felt they can truly be themselves."

There are four ways to live stream the event: