Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon returns to THV11

The new year is already turning out better than the last with the return of Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Longtime anchor and meteorologist Tom Brannon has officially made his return to THV11 as Chief Meteorologist.

Along with wishes of a happy new year, Craig O'Neill welcomed Tom back home during the first evening broadcast of 2021.

Before Tom's departure from THV11 in 2017, he was a weekday morning anchor for more than 20 years. That made him the longest running morning anchor in Little Rock.

Now, he returns for weeknights.