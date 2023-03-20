3 Doors Down coming to Simmons Bank Arena in September

In anniversary of their sophomore album, Away From The Sun, 3 Doors Down will be bringing their aptly named tour to North Little Rock this September.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In celebration of their sophomore album, Away From The Sun, 3 Doors Down will be bringing their aptly named tour to North Little Rock this September.

The band made the announcement on Monday, sharing that the Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour would be a show where they play all of the songs from the album.

The band said that in addition to the full playthrough of their sophomore album, they will also include all of their biggest hits as well.

The tour will feature Candlebox, who will be supporting the band on what's said to be their final US tour, which is being used to support their farewell studio album.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 p.m. local time. You can also purchase artist presale and VIP packages beginning on Tuesday, March 21.