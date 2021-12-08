3-year-old dead after Tuesday structure fire in Pine Bluff

According to the release, the child was transported to a nearby hospital, but died shortly after arrival.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Fire Department, fire crews responded to a home on W 20th street regarding a structure fire with a child inside around 2:31 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from multiple sides of the home.

As rescue attempts were made, crews located a 3-year-old child in a bedroom on the second floor.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital, but died shortly after arrival.

The fire was investigated but was ruled unintentional, caused by an open flame space heater.