3-year-old dead after Tuesday structure fire in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Fire Department, fire crews responded to a home on W 20th street regarding a structure fire with a child inside around 2:31 p.m. on Tuesday.
Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from multiple sides of the home.
As rescue attempts were made, crews located a 3-year-old child in a bedroom on the second floor.
The child was transported to a nearby hospital, but died shortly after arrival.
The fire was investigated but was ruled unintentional, caused by an open flame space heater.
We will edit this story with any updates as they are provided.