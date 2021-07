Little Rock police say the possible "accidental" shooting of 3-year-old on Wednesday night is under investigation.

According to police, officers responded to a home on the 1600 block of South Elm Street of a possible "accidental" shooting.

Police say the child shot himself in the eye.

The 3-year-old was transported to the Arkansas Children's Hospital and is in critical condition.

The shooting is currently under investigation.