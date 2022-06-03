More than 3,000 Arkansans without power following severe weather

ARKANSAS, USA — As severe weather continues to move through the state, more than 3,000 Arkansans have already been left without power.
According to reports, a majority of those outages are in Pope, Izard, Stone, and Sharp counties.
The current total of outages sits 3,211, which is likely to change as the night continues.
Customers with Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative, Craighead Electric Cooperative, and Petit Jean Electric Cooperative have been hit the hardest by the power outages.
