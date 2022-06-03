More than 3,000 Arkansans without power following severe weather

Severe weather has left over 3,000 Arkansans without power. A majority of those outages are in Pope, Izard, Stone, and Sharp counties.

ARKANSAS, USA — As severe weather continues to move through the state, more than 3,000 Arkansans have already been left without power.

According to reports, a majority of those outages are in Pope, Izard, Stone, and Sharp counties.

The current total of outages sits 3,211, which is likely to change as the night continues.