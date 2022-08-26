After getting close enough, 3NEWS Reporter Ashley Gonzalez was able to safely and carefully remove the kitten from the engine compartment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS found a furry four-legged stowaway in one of our news units Friday afternoon.

Chief Photographer Preston West was loading up a news unit when he heard the sound of a kitten meowing. He originally thought the cat was on the roof, but after searching for sometime, found that the meowing was closer than he originally thought.

After calling on extra eyes and ears from the rest of the newsroom, 3NEWS found that the sound of the kitten was coming from under the hood of a news unit.

The cat had found its way into the engine compartment and was difficult to reach, even with multiple hands. After getting close enough, 3NEWS reporter Ashley Gonzalez was able to safely and carefully remove the cat from the engine compartment.

The kitten was named Blitz by Ashley as a way to ring in the first day of the Friday Night Sports Blitz.

CONFIRMED: All 9 lives intact! pic.twitter.com/MuYeGWcXT2 — Ashley Gonzalez (@ashley_gonz14) August 26, 2022

