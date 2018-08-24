CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - On Saturday, Aug. 18, around 6:15 p.m., Cleburne County deputies responded to the McJester Road Church for a report that a male and female had been beaten and robbed.

According to a press release, when deputies arrived, the two subjects were being treated for their injuries by first responders. Both subjects were flown by helicopter to Little Rock for medical treatment. They reported that they had been bound, beaten and stabbed by several suspects.

During an investigation, Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office detectives and deputies, along with help from the U.S. Marshall’s Office, arrested four people and served a search warrant at one of the suspect’s houses to recover evidence used during the commission of the crime.

The following subjects were arrested between Aug. 18 and Aug. 22. All were charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another, two counts of terroristic threatening, along with an enhancement for engaging in a violent group activity.

Sara Melvin, 31, of Wilburn

Billy Hillhouse, 48, of Wilburn

Shannon Wallingsford, 27, of Pangburn

Efren Torres, 31, of Heber Springs

Torres was also charged with an additional enhancement for being a habitual offender.

