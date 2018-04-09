A local non-profit will hold its 4th annual fishing derby for amputees and their families in Maumelle on Saturday, September 8.

Amputees Beyond Life's Expectations (ABLE) will host the event from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Lake Valencia.

The event is free for everyone and no fishing license is required.

There will be a fishing contest, games, face painting, a bounce house and of course some food and drinks.

If there's any bad weather, the event will be held on September 15.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact Allan D. McElhaney at (501) 551-6102.

