5 dead following crash with 18-wheeler in Chicot County

Five people have died and five others injured following a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Chicot County.

CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, five people have died following a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Chicot County.

The report said an 18-wheeler was traveling southbound on Highway 65 near the state Highway 35 intersection on Monday, June 6.

Around 2:45 p.m., a second vehicle was traveling westbound on state Highway 35 attempting to cross over the Highway 65 southbound lanes but failed to yield to the approaching 18-wheeler.

The front of the 18-wheeler struck the right side of second vehicle, causing both to travel in a south western direction off the west side of the roadway into the west roadside where they came to final rest.

The victims who died were identified as Tommy Figures, 50, Brayshawn Ranson, 19, Terry King, 56, and Regina Jackson, 65, of Dermott, Ark. and Geraldine Prewitt, 73, of Mcghee, Ark.

Five other passengers were also injured in the accident.