RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Russellville police officers responded to a car crash at 11:20 a.m. on Monday, May 24, where four people were transferred to a nearby hospital, one being a 5-year-old child who later died from their injuries.

The collision took place on the 100 block of East Main Street in Russellville, according to police.

The incident is still being investigated and no other information has been released.