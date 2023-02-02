Over 50K Arkansans without power after days of winter weather

ARKANSAS, USA — Following days of winter weather in Arkansas, more than 50,000 households are without power.
As of 8:05 a.m., over 55,000 Arkansas homes are facing power outages following the winter weather that has spanned over consecutive days.
The total number sits at 55,695 customers, with the following providers seeing the most significant outages:
- Entergy: 32, 583 customers
- C&L Electric Cooperative: 13, 726 customers
- Ouachita Electric Cooperative: 3,840 customers
The majority of outages are impacting parts of central Arkansas and southern Arkansas, Jefferson, Drew, and Cleveland counties seeing significant outages.
For a complete look at power outages throughout Arkansas, you can click here.