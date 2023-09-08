UAMS lays off more than 50 workers due to inflation

UAMS is not immune to the effects of inflation, which has been hitting us for a while. As the state’s only academic medical center, we take our obligation to the people of Arkansas very seriously, therefore we must continue to look at ways to remain efficient, which means reorganizing some areas without affecting essential programs and continuity of care and services. In some cases, this means that job duties previously assigned to one position are now being picked up by another. It also means we aren’t filling open positions where possible. This process has resulted in the elimination of 51 occupied positions. Every UAMS employee is a treasured asset, and this is not an action that we take lightly. UAMS Human Resources is providing one-on-one services to assist these employees in finding other employment, either in open positions at UAMS or externally.