UAMS lays off more than 50 workers due to inflation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UAMS announced on Wednesday that the hospital had to eliminate over 50 occupied positions.
The hospital shared that the layoffs were a result of inflation that its been feeling the impacts of for some time.
As part of the job eliminations, UAMS said that some workers will now pick up duties left behind by some of the eliminated positions.
The total number of eliminated jobs is 51 and UAMS said that they're working to assist the impacted workers in finding new job opportunities either at the hospital or externally.
In a statement sent to THV11, the hospital said:
UAMS is not immune to the effects of inflation, which has been hitting us for a while. As the state’s only academic medical center, we take our obligation to the people of Arkansas very seriously, therefore we must continue to look at ways to remain efficient, which means reorganizing some areas without affecting essential programs and continuity of care and services. In some cases, this means that job duties previously assigned to one position are now being picked up by another. It also means we aren’t filling open positions where possible. This process has resulted in the elimination of 51 occupied positions. Every UAMS employee is a treasured asset, and this is not an action that we take lightly. UAMS Human Resources is providing one-on-one services to assist these employees in finding other employment, either in open positions at UAMS or externally.