6-year-old boy found dead after being reported missing in Hot Springs

A 6-year-old boy, who was reported missing Tuesday morning, was found dead after he was seen on a neighbor's surveillance video walking towards the water.

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — A 6-year-old boy was found dead Tuesday afternoon in Garland County after being report missing in the morning.

According to the Garland County Sheriff's Office, someone call around 11 a.m. to report the boy missing.

Officials responded to the area he was reported missing to begin a search.

The child was spotted on a neighbor's video surveillance walking towards the water near Akers Road in Hot Springs.

Someone with the Lake Hamilton Fire Department found the boy unresponsive in the water and started CPR.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway at this time.