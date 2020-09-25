63 years ago, nine students helped end racial segregation at Little Rock Central

Nine students were escorted by the U.S. Army to attend the previously all-white Little Rock Central after racial segregation in schools was ruled unconstitutional.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It was 63 years ago that Little Rock Central made national headlines as nine Black students attempted to enter the high school after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1954 that racial segregation in schools was unconstitutional.

The plan was for the nine students (Melba Pattillo Beals, Thelma Mothershed, Gloria Ray Karlmark, Minnijean Brown, Carlotta Walls LaNier, Terrence Roberts, Jefferson Thomas, Elizabeth Eckford, and Ernest Green) to begin attending at the start of the 1957 school year in September.

But when integration began on September 4, 1957, Governor Orval Faubus ordered the Arkansas National Guard to "preserve the peace" and the students were told to return home.

The Guard was then replaced by Little Rock police after a court order and the nine students entered Little Rock Central on September 23. Police struggled to control a mob of White people and the students left the school due to their safety.

That same day, the 101st Airborne Division arrived at Little Rock and the next day the Army soldiers escorted the nine students as they entered the school.

The Arkansas National Guard later assumed the responsibility of escorting the students to and from school.

But the students were still met with verbal and physical abuse as the school year went on.

Before the beginning of the 1958 school year, Faubus was successful in closing down the four public high schools in Little Rock, which is known as the "Lost Year."

On the 63rd anniversary, Little Rock Mayor thanked the Little Rock Nine for making history with the integration of the school.

"This was another key step for educational equity not just in [Little Rock or Arkansas], but for the USA," Scott said.