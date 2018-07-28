JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - According to Jefferson County's Sheriff Woods, a call was received Saturday evening at approximately 2:50 p.m.

The call referred to a shooting on Donaldson Road outside of White Hall.

When police arrived, they found 65-year-old Frank Hill dead of at least one gunshot. Wife Patricia Hill, 69, was on the scene and taken into custody. Hill is being questioned, but has not been charged.

There has not been a motive reported pertaining to the incident, nor prior reports of trouble at the home.

This story is developing.

