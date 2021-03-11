New poll shows drop in approval rating for Arkansas Republicans

The 23rd annual Arkansas Poll found that a majority of Arkansans know someone who died or was hospitalized from COVID-19 and that support for Republicans dropped.

A new poll conducted by the University of Arkansas has found that 69% of people in the state personally know someone who died or was hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The 23rd annual Arkansas Poll surveyed around 800 people in October on politics, economy, and COVID-19.

Most Arkansans were most worried about the economy and healthcare while 45% either chose different options, didn't know, or refused to answer the question. Janine Perry, director of the Arkansas Poll, said the questions asked this year were more open-ended.

While 69% knew someone who died or was hospitalized from COVID-19, opinions varied on mask and vaccination requirements. When it came to mask requirements, 61% liked it for plane travel, but only 42% supported it for eating at a restaurant.

A majority of people polled opposed vaccine requirements for sporting events, concerts, restaurants, and inside businesses.

In politics, Governor Asa Hutchinson and U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton saw significant drops in approval ratings over the 2020 poll.

Hutchinson's rating dropped from 69% to 57%, Boozman from 50% to 37%, and Cotton from 58% to 49%. Support for the Arkansas legislature, which is majority Republicans, dropped from 54% to 40%.

But 63% of those polled also disapprove of President Joe Biden, signaling that support for Democrats is not growing in the state despite drop in approval for Republicans.

“On the one hand, partisans get excited in election years, so approval of all three state-level figures was higher than normal in 2020," Parry said. "On the other hand, even with this year’s drop, Hutchinson in particular is faring well compared to most governors who are averaging about 10 points lower.

"Managing the COVID crisis as long as they have – particularly alongside hyper-partisan legislatures of both stripes – has taken a toll.”

The poll also found "increased pessimism" in how people feel financially and if Arkansas is heading in the right direction.

Parry said part of it could be due to the current political climate of "negative polarization compounded by hyper-nationalization."