George Floyd mural damaged most in 7th Street vandalism

On Saturday, Arkansans noticed the mural had white paint splattered on it. Broken balloons were also found around the area.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 7th Street civil rights murals in Little Rock have once again been vandalized.

It's unclear what time the vandalism took place, but the George Floyd mural appears to have suffered most of the damage.

This particular mural was painted near the end of May 2020 as an expansion to the civil rights murals on 7th Street.

One of the artists told us they plan to repaint the mural.

The artists are hoping to get cameras installed in the area soon to prevent this from happening again.

In September, an artist named Adaja Cooper painted a mural that symbolized Black women's empowerment and racial injustice. Less than a week after she finished the mural, however, it was defaced with black paint.

The local art community helped scrub the mural clean and donations were given for the artist to repaint it.

After repainting it, the mural was defaced for a second time; this time with white paint. The community gathered once again to scrub the mural clean.