Local artists express hope with murals along 7th Street

“We were mad. We didn't know what to think. We didn't know what to do." And so artists in Little Rock painted in the wake of George Floyd protests.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are parts of Little Rock that can surprise you.

That can redirect your thinking.

That can overwhelm you.

And boy, do we have the perfect example.

7th street looks like a rundown part of town, but according to the artist known as X3mex, what most saw as urban blight, he saw as a blank canvas that had previously been neglected and overlooked.

His project began with Peace Week in 2016.

“We came out here and painted,” he said simply. “After that, I had no idea of what impact—I had some idea of the power of murals and public art, but I'd never seen it happen how it did this time.”

When X3mex says this time, he means this past summer

During the protests over the loss of George Floyd.

“We were mad. We didn't know what to think. We didn't know what to do."

And so they painted,

and they painted,

and they painted.

Expressions of anger. Of hope.

The echo that all men are created equal.

And for X3mex, the portrait of George Floyd proved to be a catalyst.

“After that, it snowballed and the city came behind us and carried us and it was beautiful. It was overwhelming the emotions that came.”

But not all emotions were positive as several paintings were vandalized.

Instead of pointing fingers or tracking down the vandals, the artists went back and would paint again. They witnessed an outpouring of support from strangers wanting to help.

From the community reaching out to bring artists water, materials, and even donations to purchase more materials—from the beginning, X3mex called the effort “a grassroots thing.”

“We love our city. We don't want to destroy it. We want good things to happen to it.”

And with X3mex as spokesman, this is what all these artists hope to have happen:

“First thing to spark conversation, spark dialogue. If we can't have dialogue whether you agree with it whether you love it. whether you hate it," he said.

"I don't care, you're gonna see this and you're gonna think one way or the other and that gets the wheels turning and that's the least we can expect.”