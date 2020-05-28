FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, a 9-year-old boy was discovered dead from an apparent dog attack.

Deputies say they received a call Thursday at 9:15 a.m. in reference to a boy who was missing from Mt. Vernon.

According to the release, the boy's mother advised deputies that her son went outside to check the mail, but never returned. She looked for him and could not find him.

His mother also stated that she noticed several dogs running from a field near her home, according to the release.

Deputies say the boy was found in the field dead from an apparent dog attack.

Faulkner County Major Crimes Unit was dispatched to the scene. Authorities say the investigation led to two people being questioned.

Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Conway Animal Shelter, who took custody of two dogs from a residence off Chambers Lane.

The dogs will be quarantined for investigative purposes. This incident is still under investigation.

This story will be edited with updates as the investigation continues.