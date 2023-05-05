92-year-old Ohio woman is the oldest player competing in National Senior Softball Championships

If you ever thought you were "too old" to do something, think again.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — You're never too old to play ball. That's what seniors at the National Senior Softball Games are proving.

Joanne Sogan is 92 years old and is the oldest player competing in the National Senior Softball Championship in Columbus.

Sogan picked softball back up once her children started to grow up.

“During high school, we didn't have girls' sports but we had a GAA, girls athletic association," she said.

Sogan is a mother of seven children, grandmother of 25 and great-grandmother of five from Canton. She started playing softball again in her 40s. She says she's been active all her life and has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

“So I've moved all my life because I don't want to have to have a chair,“ she said.

Being the oldest member of the Ohio Tri Starts team, Sogan made friends from all across the country. Her coach says the team often times acts like they're 13

“We try and get them all into the same hotel at tournaments. So, we'll have three or four in the same hotel at one time. And the front desk is always calling me at 10 o'clock, saying 'Coach, we've got a curfew," Gwen Cappadona, coach of Ohio Tri Starts, said.

And as for Joanne's team---so far this year, they've got a winning record!

