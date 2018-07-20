Along the busy streets of downtown Little Rock and next to the Statehouse Convention Center the H.U. Lee International Gate and Garden is a hidden treasure.

It is usually during the American Taekwondo Association World Expo where they have special ceremonies. The gate can look a little intimidating, but Master Taekwon Lee, son of the eternal grandmaster.

“The gate was designed based on wartime protection and defense. It has now turned into a symbol of openness and welcome.

You'll see the first two sides are left open so that the center one, which has the Yin Yang design in it, can still be a part of the design as people walk by,” said Lee.

Inside there are statues, monuments and a fountain. Each item is symbolic in the world of Taekwondo. That includes the star shape of the fountain and how the eternal grandmaster's bust faces it.

“Maybe just give a little courtesy bow and respect and just reflect back on what mastership in your life means. You may not be a martial artist but everybody can master something in their lives,” said Lee.

© 2018 KTHV