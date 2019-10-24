LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Crafting sometimes can be the way to a person's heart, especially for 7-year-old Shelby, who is up for adoption and would love nothing more than a place to call home.

At Little Rock's Board and Brush, owner Shelley Berardi is teaching Shelby to create her own masterpiece on wood with different paint colors.

"Red and blue and pink, that's my three colors," Shelby told us.

Omni Kelley, Shelby's adoption specialist, works to make sure the 7-year-old will find a forever family.

"Having that loving nurturing family, that Mom and Dad, that consistency would really help her," Kelley said.

Similar to how Berardi helps guide Shelby this day, bringing her so much joy, as she paints a unicorn with stars around it.

She's a sweetheart and knows exactly what she likes and wants.

Shelby told us she enjoys "doing my homework and doing my math and... playing outside."

"[She needs] someone to have fun and love to go outdoors and play on the playground, love the trampoline as much as she does," Kelley said.

After the paint has dried, Shelby paints a small heart on the back of her art board, praying she steals the heart of a loving family that one day she can call her own.

If you'd like to know more about Shelby or any child we've featured in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Human Services, please send us an email to news@thv11.com.

There's no cost to adopt a child in Arkansas foster care.

