'Road to recovery will be long' | Lawyer for Abby Zwerner intends to file lawsuit against Newport News Public Schools

Diane Toscano's remarks came less than a week after Riverside Health System confirmed that Abby Zwerner was released from the hospital.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The attorney representing Abby Zwerner, the Richneck Elementary teacher shot by a 6-year-old student, announced her intent to file a lawsuit against Newport News Public Schools Wednesday morning.

Lawyer Diane Toscano accused the school administrators of failing to act, disregarding safety concerns about the student by several school employees before the shooting.

"The administration could not be bothered," Toscano stated during a news conference.

Toscano made her remarks at Newport News Marriott at City Center, less than a week after Riverside Health System confirmed that Zwerner was released from the hospital. She is continuing her recovery as an outpatient.

City officials said the shooting was not accidental and that it happened in a first-grade classroom while Zwerner was teaching.

Since the shooting, Richneck Elementary School has been closed, but officials announced a reopening date of January 30.