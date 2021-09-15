Act of kindness: Woman pays for 60 strangers' meals

An anonymous customer decided to treat everyone to lunch in a Pennsylvania diner this week.

HEGINS, Pa. — Lorrie Renninger has been in the foodservice industry for more than 10 years, working the past three years at the newly reopened Country Diner in Hegins Township.

"I like the people. I met a lot of different people from everywhere, you know, and we get repeats. If there are travelers, they stop back. Like, 'Hey, you waited on me last year,'" Renninger laughed.

On Monday afternoon, during a packed lunch rush at the diner, Renninger met another customer. But little did she know the impact that one customer would have.

"I waited on this lady, and it was time for her to pay her bill, and came up to the register and said she would like to pay for everyone's bill. I'm like, 'Are you sure?' and she was like, 'Yes,' and it was like $350," Renninger said.

"When everyone found out, they were just like, 'Wow, that's like really shocking,' and I'm like that was really nice of that woman to do that," said sever Kayla Canavatchel.

The woman also tipped the two servers a total of $100.

It was an act of kindness not only for the employees at Country Diner but also for the customers, especially during a difficult time.

"Business has been up and down. Even though we're opening, we still can't get the help, you know. We had to do reduced hours," Renninger said.

Kayla Canacatchel was serving when the woman came in.

"It was really helpful if you know what I mean," Canavatchel said. "When money's tight, a kind hand goes a long way."

The woman wanted to remain anonymous, but employees want the woman to know how many people she touched by her generosity.

"I'd like to say thank you so much. You made our day, and it's wonderful that you do that," Renninger said.

A sweet gesture that went a long way.