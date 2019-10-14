LITTLE ROCK, Ark — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – THV11 announced this week that meteorologist Adam Bowles will be joining the Wake Up Central team.



Wake Up Central is THV11’s new morning show that kicks off in late October. He’ll join anchors Laura Monteverdi, Amanda Jaeger, and Rob Evans.



Bowles, a Mississippi native, comes to Little Rock by way of WGNO in New Orleans, where he served as meteorologist and reporter. Prior to that, he worked in Bakersfield, CA.



News Director Dave Parker said, “Adam is passionate about weather and storytelling and will be a great addition to Wake Up Central. We look forward to welcoming him to the THV11 family.”



Bowles will appear weekday mornings on THV11 and will start on-air in November.



The Mississippi State University grad is a singer, as well as a certified scuba diver. He’s thrilled to make his move to Little Rock and said he’s excited about waking up each morning and being part of the THV11 team.



For media inquiries, please contact Jessica Amis at (501) 244-4527 or jessica.amis@thv11.com.