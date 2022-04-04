Voters could decide on Sunday alcohol sales in Bentonville, Rogers in upcoming election

A committee is working to gather signatures to add the Bentonville and Rogers Sunday alcohol sales issue to the general election ballot in November.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROGERS, Ark. — A local committee is campaigning to allow alcohol sales on Sundays in Bentonville and Rogers.

The Keep Our Dollars Local committee was formed to keep more tax revenue local.

“We’re also getting feedback from local retailers that as our neighboring cities go to Sunday sales we are seeing a lot of our tax dollars leave our town and go to other towns around us," said Clay Kendall, chairman of the Keep Our Dollars Local ballot question committee. "People, they go and they are having lunch, filling up with gas, are spending more money than just buying a six-pack of beer or a bottle of wine on a Sunday"

The committee is working to gather signatures to get the alcohol measure on the general election ballot in November. Supporters must get at least 2,500 signatures for it to be placed on the Rogers ballot and around 2,000 for it to be placed on the Bentonville ballot.

In a press release, Kendall said that in addition to keeping revenue local, the committee is fighting to give consumers the choice of when and where to make their purchases.

Several other cities within Benton County already sell alcohol on Sundays. These include Avoca, Gentry, Garfield and Pea Ridge. Decatur will have the same measure on its May ballot.

Spiritueux Wines and Liquor general manager, Frank Jameson says he’s in support of being able to serve customers seven days a week.

“There are some little, small towns that are outside the major area of Rogers and Bentonville that offer Sunday sales, so they pick up a lot of traffic of our customers that go somewhere else because they can’t get it on that one day of the week,” he said.

“Keep our Tax Dollars Local” will have until the end of august to collect signatures from Rogers and Bentonville voters to be able to get the measure on the November ballot.

Click here for more information from the Keep Our Dollars Local committee.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.