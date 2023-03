The Conway Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday that the popular grocery store chain, Aldi will be coming to the city.

This will mark the store's 12th location in the state of Arkansas.

Aldi first started in Germany in the 1960s and has now grown to be one of the most popular grocery store chains in the country.