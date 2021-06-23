Amazon announces plan to build solar farm in Mississippi, other states

Amazon has announced plans to build a solar farm in Mississippi and in at least 10 other states, including Arkansas.

JACKSON, Miss — Amazon has announced plans to build a solar farm in Mississippi and in at least 10 other states, including Arkansas and Pennsylvania.

The project is part of a company launch of new renewable energy projects throughout the U.S., Canada, Finland, and Spain. Amazon said the 175-megawatt solar farm will be located in Scott County. It’s projected to come online in 2024.