Anyone with any information should immediately call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received. State authorities originally reported the girls were last seen at 2:20 a.m. Sunday, but Seagoville police say that should be 2:20 p.m.



Seagoville police are asking for the public's help in the search for two teen girls they believe were abducted and could be in grave or immediate danger.

An AMBER Alert was issued early Monday morning for Devany Betancourt, 16, and Marina Nelson, 17. Both girls are from Bullard, Texas, south of Tyler, police told WFAA.

Betancourt was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt, jeans, brown boots, a gold chain with a bull and 2 gold rings, officials said.

She is described as a Hispanic girl who is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Nelson was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt and shorts.

She is a white girl who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has wavy brown hair and green eyes.

The girls were last seen around 2:20 p.m. Sunday at 1724 South Highway 175 in Seagoville, officials said, the site of La Pulga de Seagoville, a local flea market. Police said they are not sure if the girls were taken from the flea market but say that is where they went missing.

#AMBERALERT Seagoville Police Chief tells me the 2 girls went missing from La Pulga Seagoville yesterday.



Unknown if the teens were taken.

There is urgency to find

16 yo Devany Betancourt

17 yo Marina Nelson.



