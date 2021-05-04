Officials take one person into custody after chase of ambulance stolen from Dallas fire station stretches across North Texas

The ambulance was stolen from a fire station near John West Road and Hunnicut Road, officials said.

The driver of a stolen ambulance was taken into custody in the McKinney area on Monday afternoon after a chase that stretched across North Texas.

DPS and police officials ended the pursuit around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Joyce Lane, nearly two hours after it began.

The ambulance was stolen from a Dallas fire station near John West Road and Hunnicut Road earlier in the day Monday, officials said.

The ambulance had made its way from Interstate 20 to Interstate 635 northbound through Mesquite, Garland and Dallas, before getting on US 75 in Richardson.

The ambulance exited the freeway at Allen Drive in Plano and drove through residential streets before getting onto northbound State Highway 121 at US 75 in the McKinney area, according to aerial footage.

The stolen vehicle then moved onto rural roads in Collin County after traveling through residential streets and on Highway 380 in the McKinney area.