'I need to make sure I bring him home': Mother of Amir Ellis continues search

Three people have been arrested in connection to 20-year-old Amir Ellis’ disappearance, and his mother continues pressing forward to bring him home.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Jessica Ellis' 20-year-old son Amir Ellis was kidnapped in May, and three people have been arrested in connection to his disappearance. However, there is a gag order on the case which prevents information from being released.

“Today marks 143 days,” said Jessica Ellis.

For five months, Ellis has worked tirelessly day and night to find out what happened to her son Amir.

“I'm slipping some days you know, I still get angry, and I have really sad days and I have really hard days,” said Ellis.

After two court hearings were held in August Ellis learned that her son won't be coming back to her alive, but she's still determined to find him.

“I just really hope my baby knows how much I loved him. I loved him so much,” said Ellis.

Over the last few months, she has hosted more than 10 searches and explained that she plans to do more.

“I will always continue to do my part and keep his name in this case, and everything as relevant as I can until we bring him home,” said Ellis.

Ellis met with the prosecuting attorney on Thursday, and while things aren't happening as quickly as she would like she said communication is clearer than it has been.

“Whether that just be about the investigation, whether it be about what the upcoming court date is going to be about. Because those are the little things, but those are the things that give me comfort,” said Ellis.

As each day goes by it doesn't get easier, but she has still been holding on to the memories of her son as strength to keep pushing forward.

“I talk about Amir all the time because it's one of the things that also heals me,” said Ellis.“He has this smile, you know, that is so amazing, and I was just talking about the smile this morning.”

While Amir isn't here there’s a piece of him that is— his son.

“I mean every day, he just looks more and more like Amir every day,” said Ellis.

No matter what, Ellis said she is determined not to give up.



“I have to. I got to make sure he gets justice. And I have to make sure I bring him home so that I can have some peace,” she explained.