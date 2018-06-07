LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – It’s time to find out what the sweet little baby Gorilla is at the Little Rock Zoo.

The zoo is hosting a gender reveal party for the newest addition to their family.

The baby Gorilla was born June 20, 2018 and is the third born to Sekani, one of their two adult females, and the first for new father, Kivu. Kivu is a mature Silverback male that came to the Little Rock Zoo two years ago.

Zoo staff members have reported that Kivu is a very attentive father. The party is being held on Saturday, July 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the Great Ape Overlook.

The event is sponsored by Cupcakes on Kavanaugh, so there will be bite-sized cupcakes and other refreshments which are first-come-first serve. For more information, click here.

© 2018 KTHV