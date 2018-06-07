LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - There are several dogs who have been dumped and abandoned in the Pearcy and Royal areas.

Every animal rescue group in the area are currently at their maximum limit. Unfortunately, there are still animals out there needing help.

The five dogs spotted trotting around this area are desperately needing attention. They have been described as skinny, wounded, and tick-infested.

This is a dangerous situation for them as this is the hottest time of year. If there are any dog lovers who can support with food, funding or rescue efforts, please contact Missy at (501) 259-1345, or via email at mjs785@yahoo.com.

© 2018 KTHV